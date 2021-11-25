Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• 74th Annual Membership Show. Exhibit features works created by members. Runs until Dec. 11.
• "The Great Outdoors" by Dean Ertel. Exhibit features landscape paintings and outdoor activities. Runs until Dec. 18.
• "Vertically Inclined" by members of the Joplin Regional Arts Coalition. Runs until Dec. 18.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Post Art Memorial Library, located inside Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Queer Space" by Luke Blevins. Exhibit features fantastical imagery and digital manipulation techniques. Runs until Dec. 31.
Details: 417-623-7953 ext. 1041.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "P-i-e-c-e-d Together" by Lori Marble and Jo Mueller. Exhibit features mixed media works. Runs until Dec. 3.
• "Small Works Great Wonders" by artCentral artists. Exhibit is a mixed media silent auction that raises funds for the center. Runs until Dec. 4.
Details: 417-358-4404.
