Post Art Memorial Library, located inside Joplin Public Library at 20th and Connecticut, is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "A Keith Haring Tribute" by Joplin Public Library Young Artists Club. Runs until Nov. 30.
Details: 417-623-7953 ext. 1041.
Urban Art Gallery, located at 511 S. Main St., is open from noon to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Spiritual Encounters" by Al Gritten. Features mixed media drawn from Native American spirituality. Runs until Nov. 30.
Details: 417-438-5931.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• Small Works, Great Wonders fundraiser. Runs until Dec. 3.
• Holiday Boutique. Event features viewing and shopping. Runs until Dec. 3.
Details: 417-358-4404.
