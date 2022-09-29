Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• "Civilization, Surrealism and Humanity" by Rob Mango in the main gallery. Exhibit features 3-D paintings. Runs until Oct. 29.
• "Local Color: Reflections of Joplin" in the regional gallery. Features works from Local Color Art Gallery artists. Runs until Oct. 29.
• "Local Color: Reflections of Joplin Student Work" in the upstairs gallery. Features works from Local Color Art Gallery students. Runs until Oct. 29.
Details: 417-623-0183.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.