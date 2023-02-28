NIGHTLIFE
FRIDAY
Joplin: Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo.: Dominic B. Roy, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Dallas Stump, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Kiara Schibi, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Rebecca Hawkins Project, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: The Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Left of Center, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: The Shotgun Billies, 7 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Bobbie Degonia, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Joplin: Zach Khan and Friends stand-up comedy, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Joplin: Dance Monkey Dance, 8 to 10 p.m., Chaos Brewing Co., 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Joplin: Interim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Joplin: Gavin Layne, 8 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Devin Hames Band, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Karaoke hosted by DJ Meg, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: The Kentucky Headhunters, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Travis Kidd, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Constant Chaos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
EXHIBITS
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• “A View from Within,” by Holly Wilson. Exhibit features multimedia works including photography, bronze, paint and more. Runs until March 4.
• “Thomas Hart Benton: The Complete Editioned Lithographs.” Presented by the State Historical Society of Missouri and Virginia Lass, this features 90 master prints from ‘29 to ‘74. Runs until March 4.
ArtCentral, located at 1110 E. 13th St. in Carthage, is open noon to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. Current exhibits include:
• “Foiled Again,” by Joplin Regional Artists Coalition members. Mixed media exhibit is centered around metal. Runs until March 18.
Details: 417-358-4404.
