NIGHTLIFE
Wondering what’s going on around town once the sun goes down? Nightlife features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
Friday
JOPLIN: Malus Dextra, The Less Fortunate and Why Bother, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Karaoke, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
JOPLIN: Jam Night hosted by Zane Grimes, 7 p.m.; comedy night featuring Aaron Naylor, 9 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Patti Steel, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Trenton Tanner, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Constant Chaos, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: Members Only, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla.: Damsel, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Saturday
JOPLIN: Six Years of Zach Khan comedy night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
JOPLIN: Dalia Neale, 10 p.m., Brew Pub and Parlor, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
ALBA, Mo.: Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo.: Ashlynne Grey, 8 p.m., Roscoe’s Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo.: Kenny Ray Horton, 8 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan.: Karaoke, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla.: The George Brothers, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Exhibits
Spiva Center for the Arts is open 10.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday during the weekend. It is located in the Cornell Complex, located at 212 W. Seventh St. Current exhibits include:
• PhotoSpiva 2023. The national photo competition is one of the most respected of its kind. Runs until May 13.
• Jo Mueller Small Works Auction. Art created by members; proceeds benefit the center. Runs until May 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.