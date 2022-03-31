Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Beatles Reunion Concert, 6 p.m., Joplin Memorial Hall. With the aid of necromancy, the original Fab Four will reunite for a special show. Admission: Money (That's what they want). Details: 417-APR-FOOL.
Drag Show, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Chaos Brewing Comedy Show, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Features Marty Johnson, Dan Fritschie and Andrew Rose. Admission: $15. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim and DJ Savagio, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Friday Night Vibes with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Wilkie Jay, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Gavin Merriman, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunset Circle, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Left of Center, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Superstar Mafia, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Encore, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Randall Shreve, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
The Prospectors, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Sean Harrison, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Karaoke hosted by Meg McCoy, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
QUAPAW, Okla. — The Brandon Butler Band, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Dirty Saints, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
