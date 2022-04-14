Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Dillon Leggett, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Stone Cutters Union, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Retro Rockerz, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Brent Giddens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Vagabond Grove and Karl Skinner, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
Drag event: Spring Fling, 10 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Co-hosted by Pussywillow Productions. Details: 417-952-2088
Corey Timmons, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Playboy Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Encore, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — FM Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
