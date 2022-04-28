Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Eye Creatures, Fox Royale and Lauren McKay, 9:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Drag Night hosted by Ann Howe, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Bingo: Maddox Hill Center Fundraiser, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — ArtWalk Poetry and Fiction Reading, 6 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — ArtWalk Afterparty with Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dallas Stump, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Eastern Heights, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Morgan Squared, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Rose Beef's Secret Recipe: A Comedy Drag Show, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
Comedian Greg Hahn, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Chris Bassett, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Halfway to Halloween Bash, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Route 358 Duo, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Empty Letters and Tree Kitty, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Texas Hippie Coalition, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — The Shotgunbillys, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Jumpsuit Love, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
