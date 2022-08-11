Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Singer-songwriter night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. FEatures Chase Carlisle, Mike Freis, Josh Mullen and Jes Melonas. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Drag it Back: A '90s Night, 9:30 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Presented by Von Trash Monster Menageri and Charlie Griggs. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Jump Company, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
Shenandoah, 5 p.m., Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Also features Bobby DeGonia, Whisky Outlaws, Dallas Stump and Dillon Leggett. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Josh Larson and the Train Wreck, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Cody Russ, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Oreo Blue, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Pride Revue Show, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Presented by JOMO Pride. Details: 417-623-2485.
The Science Of, TownHouseFire and Task At Hand, 9:30 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-206-3425.
Muy Caliente, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Diversity, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Dynamic Duos, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Shaun Munday, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Rick Cook, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Straight Away, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
