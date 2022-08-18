Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
The Sparkling Stars, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Hosted by Natalia Andrews. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Dominic B Roy, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Mixtapes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Brent Giddens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Delta Bombers, Reckless Ones and Brutally Frank, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
Hot Stuff drag show, 10 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Details: 417-952-2088.
Full House! Kings over Queens, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
OFAR, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Athlete or Mathlete, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night and Dance Monkey Dance, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Not So Newlywed Game, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Show celebrates band's 10th anniversary. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — MoArk Mojo, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Bobby Degonia, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
