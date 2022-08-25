Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Von Trash Monster Menagerie Haunted Honky Tonk Anniversary, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Nikki's Back to School Bash, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Comedian Trever Carreon, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Also features James Nghiem. Admission: $15. Details: 417-553-4007.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Whisky Outlaws, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Logos and Slogans Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — "I'm Still Standing" with Nerdy Verde, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Presented by 93 and Alive. Admission: $10.Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
MK Ultra, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase, 9:30 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Chris Bassett, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Back to School Bash, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Jump Company, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Bingo Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trett Charles, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Constant Chaos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.