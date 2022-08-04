Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Munch and Matt Long, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Sparkling Stars, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunset Circle, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Whisky Outlaws, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Mayday by Midnight, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Hexxus Booking and Touring Presents, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Lineup features Gravehuffer, Eye Creatures, Sardis, Hellgrimm and Chimaeric. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
JKB Does Drag, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Features the Jason Kinney Band, Misty Meanor and more. Admission: $5. Details: 417-206-3425.
Pat Ryan Key, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Let's Get Loud, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Presented by Pussywillow Productions. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Backroads Rob, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
White Out Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Shaun Munday, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — First Saturday Karaoke Night, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features Squidnee. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jason Boland and the Stragglers, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Downbeat, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
