Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Copenhagen Bandit, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $20. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
"Meet Me in St. Louis," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — BC and the Big Rig, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Whiskey Outlaws, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Company, 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Amanda Pruitt, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Big Smitty, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Randall Shreve, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Ashlynne Grey, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
DJ Triage College Night, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
"Polar Express" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Dominic Roy, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Taylor Austin Dye, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — FM Live, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Diversity, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"Polar Express," "Gremlins" and "Meet Me in St. Louis," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.