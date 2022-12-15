Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Community Christmas Celebration, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: A gift valued at $20 or less. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Holiday Breakaway live improv show, 7 p.m., Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Features Joplin Improv. Details: 417-206-5222.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Line dance lessons, 7:30 p.m., Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Taught by Mrs. Juanita. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Whisky Outlaws, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — OFAR, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Wilkie Jay, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Maxine's Retirement Bash Drag Show, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $7. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Amanda Pruitt, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Downbeat, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Creepy Christmas, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Presented by Auntie Sal's Emporium. Event includes yoga, vendors, live entertainment and more. Halloween costumes encouraged. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Tyler Preston, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Racing, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Racers check in before 4:45 p.m. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Karaoke with DJ Cowboy Chad, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Logan and Reid, 8 p.m., Roscoe's Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Ugly Sweater and Pajama Party, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Constant Chaos, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Diversity, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.