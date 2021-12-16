Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Ugly Sweater Party, 5 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
"C'mon C'mon" and "It's a Wonderful Life," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Cauble, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Tim Nowell, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Josh Larson and Devin Hames, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Company, 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Erica McKenzie, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Thanks for Nothing, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Lucas Gates, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Mosh for Tots 2021, 6:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features TideBreaker, Vulgarity, Sugar Tooth and SOSA. Cover: $5 and new-in-box toy donation, or $10. Event is an item drive for Toys for Tots Foundation. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Diversity, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree drag show, 10 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Hosted by Ivana B. Real. Details: 417-952-2088.
Christmas Drag Show, 10 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. $5. Details: 417-553-4007.
"C'mon C'mon," "Julia" and "It's a Wonderful Life," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Dominic Roy, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Paul Roper Band, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Zane Grimes, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Company, 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. 21+. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members Only, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Jessie Joice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Whisky Outlaws, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"C'mon C'mon" and "It's a Wonderful Life," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.