Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours. 

FRIDAY

The John Waynes and Bo Yellis, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709. 

NEOSHO, Mo. — Patti Steel, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Shana Stone and Dan Duling, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Three Cord Justice, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

SATURDAY

Live Comedy, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Parker Willis, Harrison Broadstreet and Giovahna Cal21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.

Garrett True and Dan McBride, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tim Nowell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.

WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Thomas Martinez, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.

Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.

