Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Holidazed at TJ's, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Featured performers include Trauma Parlor, Bo Yellis and Vela. Ugly sweater contest also to be held. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Howard Mahan and Friends, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Left of Center, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Christmas Eve party, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Encore, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
