FRIDAY
Dance Monkey Dance, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
"Spencer" and "Silent Night," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Whiskey Outlaws, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Early Morning Snakes, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Cody Russ, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Taria and Friends, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Stonehorse, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Misery Stairs, Vagabond Grove, Dear Watson and Jes Melonas, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Robbi Bell, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
DJ Triage College Night, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
"Spencer" and "Silent Night," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — The Downbeat, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Route 358, 7 p.m., Northwood Arts and Event, 115 N. Wood St. Tickets: $15. Details: 417-389-4726.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Cody Russ, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Superstar Mafia, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Thomas Martinez Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"Spencer" and "Silent Night," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
