Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Chris Hyde, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Funkin Gonuts, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Randall Shreve, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Contact for admission. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Black and White Masquerade, 7 p.m., Xscape, 532 S. Joplin Ave.
ALBA, Mo. — Masquerade Ball, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Alyssa Galvan will perform. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — New Year's Eve Party, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Event includes Karaoke DJ Cowboy Chad. Details: 417-310-6113.
NEOSHO, Mo. — '80s Vinyl Party, 6 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bonnie Situation, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members Only, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
SENECA, Mo. — Interim and Blues Doctors, 6 p.m., Happy Jacks Tavern, 1448 Iris Road. Details: 417-776-2327.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Mayday by Midnight, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Dino D and the DTrain Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
