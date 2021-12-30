Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
New Year's Eve Bash Pride Edition, 8 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by JOMO Pride. Event includes drag show, toast at midnight. Admission: $15. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Black and White Masquerade, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Features DJ Triage. Cover: $5. Tables: $20. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
JOMO Jazz, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
New Year's Eve party, 8 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Hosted by Ivana B. Real. Details: 417-952-2088.
15th Anniversary New Year's Eve Bash, Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Cover: $10. Details: 417-317-1234.
"C'mon C'mon," "Being the Ricardos" and "Day of the Beast," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Vintage Red Carpet New Year's Eve, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Features Hailey Jane, with food provided by Kascade Steakhouse. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — New Year's Eve party, 10 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. Features Alter Ego. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — '90s New Year's Party, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Company, 109 E. Main St. Features Adriana and Alijah. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bonnie Situation, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. 21+. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Members Only, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Paralandra, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Nightmare '90s New Year, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Von Trash Monster Menagerie. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
"C'mon C'mon," "Julia" and "Being the Ricardos," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — Rockfisch, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dallas Stump, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — George Brothers, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Mayday by Midnight, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"C'mon C'mon," "Julia" and "Being the Ricardos," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
