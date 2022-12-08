Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Dear Watson and Dalia Neale, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Line dance lessons, 7:30 p.m., Guitars Rock N Country Bar, 1800 W. Seventh St. Taught by Mrs. Juanita. Details: 417-317-1234.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Brent Giddens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Cory Lee, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Lita Ford, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
