Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Leeper 'n' Simpson, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Devin Hames Band, Vagabond Grove and the Drifting Heads, and Some Assembly Required, 6:30 p.m., Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-206-5222.
ALBA, Mo. — Pre-Valentine Speed Dating/Speed Friend, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Roscoe's Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Dominic B Roy, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Morgan Squared, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Constant Chaos, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — FM Live, 7 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
SATURDAY
Hearts Desire Fundraiser and Drag Show, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. All ages. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Valentine's Murder Mystery Masquerade Ball, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Event includes dinner, dancing, photo booth, party games and more. Semi-formal, formal, masquerade or Roaring '20s attire required. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Dr. G and the Tallman, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Tyler Preston, 8 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
ALBA, Mo. — Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Valentines Charcuterie/Beer Pairing, 6 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Trainwreck, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Like Before, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Midnight Rodeo, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — The George Brothers Band, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
