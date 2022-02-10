Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Verbose with Vehicles, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Tim Nowell, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
DJ K Bandito Latin Nights, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
"Jockey" and "The Princess Bride," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Matteson Gregory, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Barak N Hill, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic night and Rock Paper Scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jake Stringer, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Brent Giddens, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Swade Diablos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Valentine Pride Show, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by JOMO Pride. Admission: $5. All ages. Details: 417-623-2485.
Valentine's Day, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Trivia, 7 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Gavin Merriman, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"Jockey" and "The Princess Bride," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Melissa Anderson, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tim Nowell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Currently sold out. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Thomas Martinez, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"Jockey" and "The Princess Bride," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
