Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Joplin Improv: "On the Rebound," 7 p.m., Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-5222.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Roscoe's Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Jahayla Overton, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Lovers and Haters Drag Show, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $7. 18+ with parent or guardian.Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tyler and Cheyenne Giles, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, 7 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
SATURDAY
MK Ultra, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. All ages. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Low Compatibility, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Comedian Meike RM and Friends, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Interim, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Lunar Tides, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Big Smitty, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — The Downbeat, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.