Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
The Mixtapes, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"Jockey" and "Drive My Car," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Reid Burns, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Howard Mahan, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Croy and Company, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Science Of and Empty Letters, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by JOMO Pride. Admission: $5. All ages. Details: 417-623-2485.
Mardi Gras Drag Event of the Season, 10 p.m., Flicker, 122 S Main St. 21+. Details: 417-952-2088.
Pajama Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Benjamin Owens, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"Jockey" and "Drive My Car," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Currently sold out. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Brandon Butler, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Funkin Gonuts, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"Jockey" and "Drive My Car," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.