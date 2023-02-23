Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Von Trash Monster Menagerie, 10:45 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Comedian Mary Jayne and friends, 9 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
ALBA, Mo. — Molly Healey, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Dallas Stump, 8 p.m., Roscoe's Bar and Grill, 325 E. Fourth St. Details: 417-358-8549.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Kimra Kippes, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Garrick and Josh, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trent Gaddie with Jordan Butler, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Slaughter, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 7 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Donnie Ray Stephens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
TownHouseFire, The John Waynes and Bo Yellis, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. All ages. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Whiskey Menders, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Brew Pub, 813 S. Main St. Details: brewpubandparlor@gmail.com.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Dallas Stump, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Rick Cook, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Neon Union, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Sweet Trouble, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
ALBA, Mo. — Sip and Slash Level 5 One-shot, 1 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. "Dungeons and Dragons" session run by NYKT Gaming. Cost: $25. Details: 417-483-0709.
