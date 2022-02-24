Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Keyven Dunn and Jes Melonas, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Ladies night with DJ J. Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"Split" and Oscar short films, Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Jason Kinney, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Dominic Bryan Roy, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Whisky Outlaws, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Travis Kidd, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Constant Chaos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Rage Is My Rival, Soulbliss and Cost of Desire, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Mardi Gras Drag Event of the Season, 10 p.m., Flicker, 122 S Main St. 21+. Details: 417-952-2088.
Mardi Gras, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Chris Bassett, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Oscar short films, Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Not So Newlywed (couples) Game, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Arch Allies, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Currently sold out. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — 90LB Wrench, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Jumpsuit Love, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Brunch and all-ages drag show, noon, Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by Victoria and Misty. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Oscar short films, Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
