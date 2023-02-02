Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase: Heartbreakers Edition, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Luxx Frankenstein, Venus Noir, Stemi LaBeute, Lana Violette and Shadow Kat. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Devin Hames Band, Vagabond Grove and the Drifting Heads, and Some Assembly Required, 6:30 p.m., Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $10. Details: 417-206-5222.
ALBA, Mo. — Colton Kro, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Josh Kennedy, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Cliff Boone Band, 7 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
SATURDAY
Zach Khan and Friends stand-up comedy, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Sondra Slade, Cameron Carter and Elex Boyd. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Razen Kane, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Karaoke with DJ Meg, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Paralandra, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Encore, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
SUNDAY
ALBA, Mo. — Brian Pitts, 3 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
