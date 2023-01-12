Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Karaoke with DJ Cowboy Chad, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Zane Grimes Band, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Erin Fitzgibbon, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Kricket Alley, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Travis Kidd, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Building the Tension, 9:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Show is a fundraiser for MGMA and features Nikki Tension, Opehila Cox, Markstone Carrington, Patti LuBone and Jason Kinney Band. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Diversity, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dance Monkey Dance, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Arch Allies, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Kricket Alley, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Moark Mojo, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
