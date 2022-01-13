Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "Red Rocket," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic night and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. 21+. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kaitlyn Kilian, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Nathan Bryce, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Donnie Ray Stevens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Vagabond Grove, The Drifting Heads, Josh Mullen and Lauren McKay , 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The French Dispatch" and "Red Rocket," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Golden Girls Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Company, 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Hypnotik, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Sweet Trouble, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"The Tragedy of Macbeth" and "The French Dispatch" Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
