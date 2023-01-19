Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Karaoke with DJ Cowboy Chad, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Corey Timmons, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Pride Fest fundraiser, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $7. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trett Charles, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Tony Valentine's Girls Night Out, 7 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Derryl Perry, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Dillon Leggett, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Jahayla Overton, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — '90s Ladies Night, 5 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Pete and Dave, 9 p.m., Spring Street Bar and Grill, 200 E. Spring St. Details: 417-592-6373.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Keyven Dunn, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trapt 20th Anniversary Tour, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Blanco Brown, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.