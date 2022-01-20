Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Rose Beef's Secret Recipe, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. A campy variety show Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The Velvet Queen" and "Red Rocket," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Dominic Bryan Roy, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Boone Mendenhall, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Whisky Outlaws, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Morgan Squared, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Paralandra and Sardis, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
College Night with DJ Triage, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Chris Bassett, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The Velvet Queen" and "Red Rocket," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Modern August, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Empire, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — A Night Out with Jenna and the Soul Shakers, 7 p.m., Northwood Arts and Event, 115 N. Wood St. Includes food from Briar and Thistle and drinks from Indian Springs Brewing Company and The Clay Cup. Admission: $25. Details: 417-389-4726.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Mixtapes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Constant Chaos, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Oreo Blue, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The Velvet Queen" and "Red Rocket," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
