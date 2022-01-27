Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The Velvet Queen" and "Drive My Car," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — Left of Center, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Stone Cutters Union, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Asphalt Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Travis Kidd, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Travel Guide and Bo Yellis, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Beach Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Torn, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The Velvet Queen" and "Drive My Car," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Route 358, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Sugar Ray, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Tickets: $35 and up. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Beer and Bingo, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Mitchell Tenpenny, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Currently sold out. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Asphalt Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Encore, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"The Tragedy of Macbeth," "The Velvet Queen" and "Drive My Car," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
