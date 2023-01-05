Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Matteson Gregory, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — OFAR, 8 p.m., Murphy's Law, 418 Grant St. Details: 417-310-6113.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — An evening with the Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jackson Dean, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Brother Zehr, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Constant Chaos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Comedians Lauren Turner, Evan Hughes and Thunder Wof, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Presented by Zach Khan. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Dr. G and the Tallman, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Karaoke with Meg McCoy, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Encore, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Left of Center, 8 p.m., Dowstream Casino, 69300 E. Nee Road. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Jon Dolly, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
