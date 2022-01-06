Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
The Meanwhile, Eye Creatures and The Broken Binding, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Hosted by JOMO Pride. Event includes drag show, toast at midnight. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"C'mon C'mon," "Being the Ricardos" and "Red Rocket," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Matteson Gregory, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Home Skillet, 10 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. Features Alter Ego. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Pianist JR Neal, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Company, 109 E. Main St. Features Adriana and Alijah. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic night and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. 21+. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Tim Nowell, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Mayday By Midnight, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Brent Giddens Tribute to Elvis with the Burning Love Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Benefit for Lafayette House, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features Brutally Frank, The Itch and Jes Melonas. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Diversity, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"C'mon C'mon," "Julia" and "Being the Ricardos," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — House Party, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 18+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Solace featuring Erin Fitzgibbon, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Mayday by Midnight, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Derryl Perry, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"Red Rocket," "Julia" and "Being the Ricardos," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.