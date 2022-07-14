Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Also features Chimaeric. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — '90s Ladies Night, 6 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — RNO Summer Bash, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Cody Canada and the Departed, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Chris Hyde Trio, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Greybush and Vile Revelation, 10 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Hosted by Nikki Tension. Admission: $5. Details: 417-553-4007.
The Prospectors, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Amanda Pruitt Duo, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Luau Hawaiian Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Sip and Spell adult spelling bee, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Bonnie Situation, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features Squidnee. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Donnie Miller, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Encore, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
