Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Randall Shreve, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Also features Chimaeric. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Kevin A. Knowles, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Thank Goddess It's Friday drag show, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night and Mr. Todd East, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Scale House, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Drag Show featuring Maxine Knoph, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jerry Pringle, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — One for the Money, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Kristen Tuff Scott, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $15. Details: 417-623-2485.
Kenny and Co featuring Trenton Tanner, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Comedy night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Matt Long, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features Squidnee. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Solace featuring Erin Fitzgibbon, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Tim Nowell, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Matt Moran and Whisky Outlaws, 1 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
