Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Thee Fine Lines, Bo Yellis and Shopping Center, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Comedian Alex Just, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Also features Chandler Rone, hosted by Andrew Rose. Admission: $15. Details: 417-553-4007.
Bad Beaches, 10 p.m., Locker Room, 2331 E. Seventh St. Presented by The Candy Shop. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-540-1931.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Scotty McCreery, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Dino D and the DTrain Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Meanwhile and The Cosmic Bean, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $15. Details: 417-623-2485.
Me Like Bees and Blister Soul, 7 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Also features Route 358 performing at 5:30 p.m. Admission: $13. Details: 417-553-4007.
Chris Bassett, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Drip or Drown, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Culture/geography Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Beneath Totality and Violets are Blue, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features Squidnee. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Bill and Monica's Excellent Adventure, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Thomas Martinez, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.