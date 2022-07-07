Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Comabreath's Debut Live Performance, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Also features Chimaeric. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Howard Mahan, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Sweet Trouble, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Coventry Sacrifice and Love Like War, 10 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Hosted by Nikki Tension. Admission: $5. Details: 417-553-4007.
Lead Pipe Conservatory Band's Debut, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
The Mixtapes, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — EDM night, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features Squidnee. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Big Smitty, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Donny Ray Stephens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
