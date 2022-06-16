Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Barak Hill, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members Only, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Chaotic Pride, 10 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Hosted by Nikki Tension. Admission: $5. Details: 417-553-4007.
Dress As Your Drink, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Bobby Degonia, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Grand Falls Plaza, 9 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Details: 417-952-2088.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m. and Wesley Allen and the Modern August, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Fact or Fiction Trivia, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Social Tragedy and Thunder Mug, 9:30 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Blacknote Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Sign-up starts at 8 p.m. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.