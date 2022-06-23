Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Royal Hellions, 7 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 10 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Josh Larson, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Beats & Ballots, 4 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Borrowed Money, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Bobby DeGonia, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Torn, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Jason Kinney Band, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Snaps for Sinners, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Chicos Feos and Acid Queen, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Western Justice, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Bobby DeGonia and Thanks for Nothing, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Cassadee Pope, 8 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 Nee Road. Details: 888-396-7876.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
