Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Trett Charles, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Thomas Martinez, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Misty Meanor's Benefit Show, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Show to raise funds for national competition; includes silent auction. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Dillon Leggett, 6 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Tie Dye Party, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Gavin Layne's Single Release Party, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Features Zane Grimes and Canon Hughes. Details: 417-782-4323.
Grand Falls Plaza, 9 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Details: 417-952-2088.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Laramie Lane, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — First Saturday Karaoke, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Chris Bassett, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Larry Brown Band, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
ALBA, Mo. — Sunday Swing with Jump Company, 2 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.