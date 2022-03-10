Joplin, MO (64801)

Today

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.