Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Chimaeric, Vore and The Coventry Sacrifice, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Low Compatibility, 7 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Latin Night with DJ K Bandito, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Matteson Gregory, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Logan Parsons, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 8 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. 21+ unless accompanied by parent. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dallas and Janell, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Mayday by Midnight, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Whisky Outlaws, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Patti Steel and The Broken Binding, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Jason Kinney Band, 7 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
College Night with DJ Triage, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Evening has country theme. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Zane Grimes, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Hot Wheels Race Night, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Solace featuring Erin Fitzgibbon, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Currently sold out. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Mayday by Midnight, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Of Bad Habit, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Andy and B-Rad's Angelversary karaoke, 6 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
