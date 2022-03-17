Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Townsend, 7 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim and DJ Savagio, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Alyssa Galvan and Reid Burns, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — James "Daddy" Miller, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Coventry Sacrifice, Why Bother and Vela, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Kenny Sweet, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Jesse Joice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Juice, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
20 Years of Brutally Frank, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Also features Henchmen, Them Damned Young Livers and The Electric Lungs. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
St. Patrick's Drag Show, 9 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Admission: $5. Details: 417-553-4007.
Drag event: The To B Real Show, 10 p.m., Flicker, 122 S. Main St. Hosted by Ivana B. Real. 21+. Details: 417-952-2088.
St. Patrick's Day, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. Evening has country theme. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke with DJ Tim and DJ Savagio, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Sarah Loethen, 7 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Members Only, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Currently sold out. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Jesse Joice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — MoArk Mojo, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
