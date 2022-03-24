Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Wicked Temptations Burlesque Showcase, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Dance Monkey Dance, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Karaoke with DJ Tim and DJ Savagio, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Friday Night Vibes with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Whisky Outlaws, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Modo, 10 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Travis Kidd, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Kurt Allen, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Faultline, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
The Cosmic Bean, TRSH and Catalina, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Also features Henchmen, Them Damned Young Livers and The Electric Lungs. Admission: $10. Details: 417-623-2485.
Luau Party with DJ Doop, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Chris Bassett, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Beer and Board Games, 6 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Shiloh's Crossing, Friendly Fire and Project Revolution, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Admission: $5. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dave Fenley, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Tickets: $10. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Hypnotik, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Rumor, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
