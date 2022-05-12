Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Friday the 13th Pride Takeover Show, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Show is a fundraiser for JOMO Pridefest 2022. Admission: $10. All ages show. Details: 417-623-2485.
Latin Night with DJ J.Ace, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Karaoke with DJ Tim, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Chuck G, 9 p.m., Whiskey Dick's, 516 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-206-3425.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Marshall Hill, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Chimaeric and The Coventry Sacrifice, 9:30 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Trailer Park Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Punkabilly Night with Dead at Midnite, Brutally Frank, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Ashtyn Barbaree, 8 p.m., Chaos Brewing Company, 112 S. Main St. Details: 417-553-4007.
Diversity, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
XO Formal, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Swade Diablos, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.