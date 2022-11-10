Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours. FRIDAY
Drag Show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Admission: $5. Details: 417-623-2485.
Sunset Circle, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Open mic and rock paper scissors tournament, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Diversity, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Edgeoveredge, Death By Zombie and Soupman, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Zane Grimes, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Torn, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Route 358, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — A Night with the Wayward Bettys, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Erin Fitzgibbon Band, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — MoArk Mojo, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
ALBA, Mo. — Wesley Allen and The Modern August, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
