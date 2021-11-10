Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Drag show hosted by Victoria and Misty, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
Latin Night with DJ K Bandito and Karaoke with DJ Kay, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+ Details: 417-317-1234.
"Bergman Island," "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" and "The Beta Test," 7:15 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 7:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Early Morning Snakes, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Details: 918-542-7140.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Travis Kidd, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Asphalt Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Rocked and Loaded, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
Gravehuffer, They Watch Us From the Moon, Full Metal Z and Basses Loaded, 9 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
True Swagger, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"Bergman Island," "The Electrical Life of Louis Wain" and "The Beta Test," 7:15 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — Early Morning Snakes, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Details: 918-542-7140.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Asphalt Cowboys, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Morgan Squared, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Comedy Open Mic Night, 9:30 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Signups start at 9 p.m. Cover: None. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
