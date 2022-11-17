Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
Dillon Leggett, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Karaoke Dance Party, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
ALBA, Mo. — Justin Larkin, 6:30 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Drag show, 9 p.m., TJ Lelands, 108 W. Sixth St. Features Maxine Knoph, Jackie Knoph, Electrik Bill and Aiden B. Von Trash. Open drag at 8 p.m. Admission: $7. Details: 620-404-8065.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Chris Bassett, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Donnie Ray Stephens, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
All ages Singer/Songwriter Showcase, 7 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Details: 417-623-2485.
An Evening with Alyssa Galvan, 7 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Admission: $10. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Diversity, 8 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
Grand Falls Plaza and Sevrin, 7 p.m., Joplin Ave. Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave. Admission: $10. Details: 417-206-5222.
ALBA, Mo. — Beard and Mustache Showdown, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Comedy night, 6:30 p.m., Indian Springs Brewing Co., 109 E. Main St. Features Jake Hovis and Michele Vandusen. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Ginger Billy, 8 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Sweet Trouble, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
Randall Shreve, 8 p.m., JB's Downtown, 1208 S. Main St. Details: jbsdowntownjoplin.com.
Got an event? If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.