Wondering what's going on around town once the sun goes down? The Nightlife Weekender features special events at bars, clubs and other locations that stay open until early morning hours.
FRIDAY
#WayJay4Life EDM Benefit Show for Waylon, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Features DJs Chronic Panda, G. Martinez, Kaptcha and Luxx Heavy. Cover: $10. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
"Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time" and "The Beta Test," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
MIAMI, Okla. — Robby V. and the Smokin Section, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — Josh Jennings, 7 p.m. Indian Springs Brewing Co., 1090 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Erica McKenzie, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — The Downbeat, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SATURDAY
RT Carrington's Birthday Bash, 10 p.m., Blackthorn Pizza and Pub, 510 S. Joplin Ave. Cover: $5. 21+. Details: 417-623-2485.
DJ Triage College Night and Speakeasy Open Mic, 9 p.m., Club XO, 502 S. Joplin Ave. 21+. Details: 417-317-1234.
Diversity, 7 p.m., Turtleheads Raw Bar, 4218 S. Main St. Details: 417-782-4323.
"Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time" and "The Beta Test," Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
ALBA, Mo. — Beard Engine Beard and Mustache Showdown, 5 p.m., Beard Engine Brewing Co., 208 N. Main St. Details: 417-483-0709.
MIAMI, Okla. — Tape Face, 8 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino's Peoria Showplace, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. Tickets: $33. Doors open at 7 p.m. Details: 918-542-7140.
MIAMI, Okla. — BC and the Big Rig, 9 p.m., Buffalo Run Casino, 1000 Buffalo Run Blvd. 21+. Details: 918-542-7140.
NEOSHO, Mo. — True Crime Trivia, 7 p.m. Indian Springs Brewing Co., 1090 E. Main St. Details: 417-454-9498.
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Erica McKenzie, 9 p.m., Kansas Crossing Casino, 1275 S. Highway 69. Details: 620-240-4400.
QUAPAW, Okla. — Nathan Bryce and Loaded Dice, 8:30 p.m., Downstream Casino Resort, 69300 E. Nee Road. 21+. Details: 918-919-6000.
WYANDOTTE, Okla. — Uncrowned Kings, 8:30 p.m., Indigo Sky Casino, 70220 E. Highway 60. Details: 888-992-7591.
SUNDAY
"Kurt Vonnegut: Unstuck in Time" and open mic, Bookhouse Cinema, 715 E. Broadway Ave. Call for showtimes. Details: 417-825-5161.
Got an event?
If you are hosting a musician, comedian, game, competition or other type of performance at your restaurant or bar, send the details to jhadsall@joplinglobe.com.
